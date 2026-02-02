Bloomington's McKay Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Bloomington Bison goalkeeper Dryden McKay

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Dryden McKay of the Bloomington Bison has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

McKay went 6-3-0 with three shutouts, a 1.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in nine appearances during the month.

The 28-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his eight starts in January while making at least 30 saves in four outings. He had a stretch of three appearances from Jan. 10-18 where he recorded two shutouts while making 34 or more saves in each game.

A native of Downers Grove, Illinois, McKay is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 13 wins, tied for fifth with a 2.18 goals-against average and ranks fourth with a .929 save percentage in 24 appearances this season.

McKay has seen action in 123 career ECHL games with Bloomington, Utah, Greenville and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 55-51-12 with seven shutouts, a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He has a 1-1-1 record in three career American Hockey League appearances with Toronto and Ontario.

Prior to turning pro, McKay appeared in 140 career games at Minnesota State University-Mankato where he went 113-20-4 with 34 shutouts, a 1.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. In 2021-22, he won the Hobey Baker Award after going 38-5-0 with 10 shutouts, a 1.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931 in 43 appearances. McKay set the NCAA record for career shutouts (34) and single-season wins (38 in 2021-22), and ranks second all-time in the NCAA with 113 wins.

