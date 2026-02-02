ECHL Transactions - February 2
Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 2, 2026:
Cincinnati:
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F Traded to Jacksonville 2/1
Add John Spetz, D Acquired from Jacksonville 2/1
Indy:
Add Brandon Schultz, F Acquired from Iowa
Iowa:
Delete Brandon Schultz, F Traded to Indy
Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron Butler, F Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
Add Jaden Condotta, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matteo Costantini, F Recalled by Rochester
Add Lincoln Griffin, F Acquired from Cincinnati 2/1
Delete John Spetz, D Traded to Cincinnati 2/1
Kansas City:
Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson
Delete Dylan Wells, G Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Delete Luke Cavallin, G Recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Colin Felix, D Recalled by Providence
Orlando:
Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse
Delete Cooper Flinton, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Savannah:
Delete Josh Davies, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Lemire, G Added as EBUG 2/1
Delete Ryan Lemire, G Released as EBUG
Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Michael Faraj, G Released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add John Waldron, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Add Landon Fuller, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Emmett Serensits, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add William Lavalliere, G Signed ECHL SPC
Utah:
Delete Reid Jacobson, G Released as EBUG 2/1
Delete Anson Thornton, G Placed on Reserve 2/1
Add Anson Thornton, G Activated from Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Nikita Susuyev, F Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
