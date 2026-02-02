ECHL Transactions - February 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 2, 2026:

Cincinnati:

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F Traded to Jacksonville 2/1

Add John Spetz, D Acquired from Jacksonville 2/1

Indy:

Add Brandon Schultz, F Acquired from Iowa

Iowa:

Delete Brandon Schultz, F Traded to Indy

Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron Butler, F Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

Add Jaden Condotta, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matteo Costantini, F Recalled by Rochester

Add Lincoln Griffin, F Acquired from Cincinnati 2/1

Delete John Spetz, D Traded to Cincinnati 2/1

Kansas City:

Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson

Delete Dylan Wells, G Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Delete Luke Cavallin, G Recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Colin Felix, D Recalled by Providence

Orlando:

Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse

Delete Cooper Flinton, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Savannah:

Delete Josh Davies, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Lemire, G Added as EBUG 2/1

Delete Ryan Lemire, G Released as EBUG

Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Michael Faraj, G Released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add John Waldron, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Add Landon Fuller, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Emmett Serensits, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add William Lavalliere, G Signed ECHL SPC

Utah:

Delete Reid Jacobson, G Released as EBUG 2/1

Delete Anson Thornton, G Placed on Reserve 2/1

Add Anson Thornton, G Activated from Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Nikita Susuyev, F Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis







