McKay Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Dryden McKay has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January, 2026, the league announced today.

The Downers Grove, Illinois native posted a 6-3-0 record with three shutouts, a .154 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in nine appearances during the month.

McKay, 28, allowed two goals or less in six of his eight starts, and made at least 30 saves in four games. He is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 13 wins, tied for fifth with a 2.18 goals-against average and ranks fourth with a .929 save percentage in 24 appearances this season.

With Bloomington, he has a 12-7-1 record, 2.05 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in 20 appearances.

Prior to beginning his professional career, McKay appeared in 140 career games at Minnesota State University-Mankato where he went 113-20-4 with 34 shutouts, a 1.46 goal-against average and a .932 save percentage. He earned the Hobey Baker Award for the 2021-22 season after posting a 38-5 record with 10 shutouts in 43 appearances.

