Bison Acquire Forward Morrison from Allen

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has acquired forward Brad Morrison from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

Morrison, 29, has recorded 14 points (4g-10a) in 32 games with the Americans this season, and has amassed 180 points (59g-121a) in 229 career ECHL games with numerous teams.

After finishing his five-year Junior career in the WHL, the Prince George, British Columbia, native made his professional debut with the AHL's Ontario Reign during the 2018-19 season.

In his rookie campaign, Morrison recorded 20 points (10g-10a) in 50 games with Ontario. He then added six points in seven AHL games with Rockford and Lehigh Valley over the next three seasons, splitting time between the AHL and ECHL.

The 6-foot, 170-pound centerman totaled 262 points (112g-150a) in 334 WHL games with Prince George, Vancouver and Lethbridge, and was drafted 113th overall in the Fourth Round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers.

