Blades Welcome Gladiators for Three-Game Set

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades defenseman Kurtis Henry (left) vs. the Atlanta Gladiators

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades return home to begin a three-game series versus the Atlanta Gladiators today, January 28, at Hertz Arena for the midweek matchup, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

The Everblades faced both South Carolina teams over the past weekend, coming away with mixed results in the three-game stretch. Florida fell short in two of the contests, including a narrow 4-3 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and a 2-1 overtime defeat against the South Carolina Stingrays. Despite those setbacks, the Blades closed the weekend on a positive note, earning a 6-3 victory over the Stingrays to finish the road trip.

Blades' special teams made their presence known in the last game against the Sting Ray. The team capitalized twice on the power play and added a shorthanded goal. The Florida special teams now function at a 17% power play (21/124) and a penalty kill at 87% (104/119).

In their last matchup, the Gladiators took a 2-0 win over the Everblades, scoring first on a power play and adding an empty-net goal late to seal the shutout. The win marked Atlanta's first win in the last 16 meetings against Florida.

Now, the Gladiators' power play has been slightly more effective at 19% (22/114), but that edge is offset by a less reliable penalty kill at 83% (87/106).

The Everblades are set to continue the three-game home series against the Atlanta Gladiators this weekend at Hertz Arena on Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31.

