Florida Everblades Present Hispanic Heritage Jersey Auction

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Hispanic Heritage jerseys this week, starting Wednesday, January 28, at 10:00 a.m. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena for our Hispanic Heritage Night game presented by Latinos239 Foundation against the Atlanta Gladiators. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of jerseys, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, with the options varying for each jersey. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before its auction. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

BLANK #2 Sam Stange #3 Kade Landry #5

Sean Allen #4 BLANK #12 Logan Lambdin #7

Jordan Sambrook #6 Anthony Romano #29 Isaac Nurse #11

Hunter Sansbury #8 Will Cranley #31 Craig Needham #13

Tarun Fizer #16 Jesse Lansdell #34 Carson Gicewicz #15

Ben Brar #18 Lukas Sillinger #39 Oliver Cooper #17

Oliver Chau #20 Kurtis Henry #44 Zach Berzolla #19

Kyle Penney #22 Quinton Burns #55 BLANK #21

Kyle Neuber #24 Logan Will #62 Gianfranco Cassaro #23

Kyle Betts #26 Jett Jones #71 Reid Duke #27

Connor Doherty #28 Hudson Elynuik #91 BLANK #30

Cam Johnson #33 Swampee #00 Skunkee #239

Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 1.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player, if available, unless the winner specifies that they do not want the jersey signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







