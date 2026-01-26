ECHL Transactions - January 26
Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 26, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Griffen Fox, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Griffen Fox, F Activated from Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add William Dufour, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Recalled by Bakersfield
Indy:
Delete Harrison Israels, F Recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Lucas Helland, F Traded to Rapid City
Kansas City:
Delete Landon McCallum, F Recalled by Coachella Valley
Orlando:
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Lucas Helland, F Acquired from Iowa
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Jalen Luypen, F Loaned to Tucson
