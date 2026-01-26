ECHL Transactions - January 26

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 26, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Griffen Fox, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Griffen Fox, F Activated from Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add William Dufour, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Recalled by Bakersfield

Indy:

Delete Harrison Israels, F Recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Lucas Helland, F Traded to Rapid City

Kansas City:

Delete Landon McCallum, F Recalled by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Lucas Helland, F Acquired from Iowa

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Jalen Luypen, F Loaned to Tucson







