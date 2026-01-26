Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 26, 2026

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, continued their road trip this past weekend as they traveled to Kansas City to take on the Mountain Division-leading Mavericks.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, January 23, the Knight Monsters and Mavericks went back and forth in the first period, leading to a 2-2 tie after the opening 20. The first period was highlighted by Knight Monsters defenseman Brendan Dowler's first career ECHL goal. In the second period, Kansas City turned up their offense, as they outscored Tahoe 2-0, and outshot the Knight Monsters 23-4. KC would ride this momentum to a 5-3 win in the first matchup of the season.

On Saturday, January 24, the Knight Monsters got out to a 2-0 lead in the second period thanks to Devon Paliani and Luke Adam. However, Kansas City would cut the lead to 1 with a breakaway goal to make it 2-1 heading into the third. Although Paliani would score again on a breakaway of his own, the Mavericks would score a pair of goals later in the frame, and then score the game-winning goal in overtime to sweep the two-game series with a 4-3 win.

ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters conclude their road trip as they head to Bloomington, Illinois, to take on the Bison, followed by a two-game series in Fort Wayne against the Komets.

The Knight Monsters start the week on Wednesday, January 28, when they face the Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history. This will be the only matchup of the season. Puck drop is at 5 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 pm PT.

The road trip wraps up with a two-game set in Fort Wayne. The Knight Monsters open the series on Saturday, January 31, with puck drop at 5 pm PT, and pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 pm PT, and concluding it on Sunday, February 1, with puck drop at 2:05 pm PT, and pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 1:55 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters defenseman Brendan Dowler scored his first career ECHL goal in Friday night's 5-3 loss to Kansas City. Dowler has played in nine career ECHL games; three with Worcester and six with the Knight Monsters.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani currently sits in fifth in the ECHL in goals with 19. Paliani boosted his standing in the league with a pair of goals on Saturday night.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer continues to lead all defensemen in the ECHL in goals with 10. Mayer is currently up in the American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Knight Monsters have scored first in 27 of their games this season, which is the most in the ECHL. Tahoe is 15-9-2-1 when scoring the game's first goal.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- LUKE ADAM

Forward Luke Adam recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in last weekend's series against Kansas City. His goal on Saturday night made him the sixth Knight Monsters player this season to reach double-digit goals.

Adam is in his second season as the Knight Monsters captain and previously had experience in the National Hockey League with the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets. Adam has also appeared in 342 American Hockey League contests in his career, and has spent over 300 games overseas in Germany, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.