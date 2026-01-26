Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears put up a 2-1 record this week for a 4-3-1 record on their current eight-game home stand that concludes Monday evening against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7pm.

This Week's Games:

Monday, January 26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00pm - ALS Awareness Night presented by Collins Manufacturing

Friday, January 30 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00pm

Saturday, January 31 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 1 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 3:00pm - Faith and Family Day | Sunday Funday | VyStar Credit Union Sunday

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 15-20-4-1 (.438)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 17 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 22 assists

PIM LEADER: Milo Roelens - 63 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 19 vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-2 W OT)

Reece Newkirk broke a scoreless game late in the second period, but the Icemen took the lead on two, third period goals. Spencer Kersten forced overtime with a late third period and Aaron Luchuk recorded his 100th goal as a Solar Bear in overtime to give Orlando the extra point.

Friday, January 23 vs. Iowa Heartlanders (3-1 W)

After going 17-straight games without a win when the opponent scores first, the Solar Bears won their second straight game in that situation Friday with 3-1 comeback win. Logan Britt, Aaron Luchuk, and Jack Adams led the offensive attack with two points, apiece. Jon Gillies made 24 saves in the victory in the first ever matchup between the two teams.

Sunday, January 25 vs. Atlanta Gladiators (1-4 L)

The number one defensive team in the ECHL shut down the Solar Bears Sunday, and were powered by two power play goals and four points from All-Star forward Jack O'Brien led the Gladiators to their second victory of the season over Orlando. The Solar Bears broke through on a power play goal of their own from Spencer Kersten.

BITES:

Spencer Kersten played in his 100th ECHL game 1/23 vs. IA

Aaron Luchuk recorded his 100th goal as a Solar Bear on 1/19 vs. JAX

Tyler Bird has 99 goals as a Solar Bear.

Spencer Kersten has 98 ECHL points

Orlando is 13-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Orlando is second on the power play on the road this season (25.0%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 38 GP, 12g-12a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 32 GP, 13-9-9, .902

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 42 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 11 GP, 6-4-0, .898

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 9 GP, 5-3-1, .909

