Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears finished the week winners of three straight games and are now tied with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division. Orlando heads to Portland, ME this weekend for two games against the Mariners on Friday and Saturday night.

This Week's Games:

Friday, February 6 at Maine Mariners at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 at Maine Mariners at 6:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 18-21-4-1 (.466)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 41 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 18 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 25 assists

PIM LEADER: Reece Newkirk - 60 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Dustin Geregach - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators (1-2 L)

Jack Adams opened the scoring for the Solar Bears midway through the first period, but Atlanta goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter stole the show from there, making 31 saves. Atlanta came back with two goals to skate away with a 2-1 victory in Orlando.

Friday, January 30 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (5-2 W)

A four-goal first period helped propel the Solar Bears to a 5-2 victory on Friday night in Savannah. Jon Gillies made 35 saves for first star honors and Jarid Lukosevicius recorded three points in the victory for Orlando.

Saturday, January 31 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3-2 W)

Jarid Lukosevicius continued his strong play, adding two more goals Saturday night, including the game-winning goal with 14.4 seconds left in the third period.

Sunday, February 1 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (6-1 W)

The Solar Bears used another strong first period to lead them to victory Sunday to sweep the weekend. Tyler Bird, Cole Kodsi, and Spencer Kersten gave Orlando a 3-0 advantage in the first and they never looked back. Andrew Bruder scored the first Solar Bears penalty shot goal since the 2015-16 season in the third period. Jon Gillies picked up the victory in goal with 20 saves.

BITES:

Spencer Kersten recorded his 100th ECHL point 2/1 vs. SC

Tyler Bird scored his 100th goal as a Solar Bear 2/1 vs. SC

Reece Newkirk is eighth in points with 41 this season.

Jon Gillies leads the ECHL in minutes played (1426)

Jack Adams is on a nine-game road scoring streak (6g-5a)

Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

Orlando is tied for second on the power play on the road this season (24.4%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 41 GP, 13g-12a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 35 GP, 14-10-9, .902

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 45 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 12 GP, 7-4-0, .898

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 12 GP, 6-3-1, .901







ECHL Stories from February 2, 2026

