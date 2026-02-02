Reading Jr. Royals Combine for 9-3 Combined Record, Squirt a National Team Improves Undefeated Season to 21-0

Published on February 2, 2026

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, and Bantam A American teams opened the 2026 calendar year portion of the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with games over the January 30th-31st slate.

The Jr. Royals PeeWee A American (21-0-0) improved on their undefeated season.

"Playoffs are just around the corner. With just a few games left we have the potential of having every team clinch playoffs. The hard work is paying off from everyone from the coaches to the players and I couldn't be prouder of where we are in year 2" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.

Mite C Games:

5-1 W vs. Chester County Cougars

14-1 W vs. Quakers

Mite A Games:

12-8 W vs. Central Penn Panthers

10-8 W vs. Central Penn Panthers

Squirt B American (15-3-0) Games:

2-0 L vs. Lady Patriots

8-2 W vs. Quakers

Squirt A National (21-0-0) Games:

4-2 W vs. Campus Wild

PeeWee B National (15-8-0) Games:

4-3 W vs. Chester County Cougars

8-3 L vs. Central Penn Panthers

Bantam A American (14-9-0) Games:

7-1 L vs. Hershey Jr. Bears

6-2 W vs. Exton Kings Vinnie Purpura

7-5 W vs. Quakers







