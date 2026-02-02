Cyclones Acquire Defenseman John Spetz Via Trade with Jacksonville

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman John Spetz from the Jacksonville icemen. Spetz was acquired in exchange for forward Lincoln Griffin.

Spetz, 26, joins Cincinnati after starting his professional career with the Icemen. So far in his rookie campaign, Spetz has a goal and six assists in 33 games played with Jacksonville. He scored his first professional goal on Nov. 13, 2025 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

At the collegiate level, Spetz had an impressive career at the University of Connecticut (NCAA DI) where he spent five seasons with the Huskies and logged 12 goals and 48 assists (60 points) in 164 games played. He finished his career with the Huskies as the program's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points by a defenseman in the Hockey East era.

Spetz also played junior hockey with the Chicago Steel of the USHL for three seasons, serving as an assistant captain in 2019-20. While in Chicago, he was teammates with current Cyclones John Jaworski and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.

