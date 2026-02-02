Cyclones Acquire Defenseman John Spetz Via Trade with Jacksonville
Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman John Spetz from the Jacksonville icemen. Spetz was acquired in exchange for forward Lincoln Griffin.
Spetz, 26, joins Cincinnati after starting his professional career with the Icemen. So far in his rookie campaign, Spetz has a goal and six assists in 33 games played with Jacksonville. He scored his first professional goal on Nov. 13, 2025 against the Orlando Solar Bears.
At the collegiate level, Spetz had an impressive career at the University of Connecticut (NCAA DI) where he spent five seasons with the Huskies and logged 12 goals and 48 assists (60 points) in 164 games played. He finished his career with the Huskies as the program's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points by a defenseman in the Hockey East era.
Spetz also played junior hockey with the Chicago Steel of the USHL for three seasons, serving as an assistant captain in 2019-20. While in Chicago, he was teammates with current Cyclones John Jaworski and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2026
- Icemen Acquire Experienced Forward Lincoln Griffin; Costantini Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Acquire Defenseman John Spetz Via Trade with Jacksonville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Parker Gahagen Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 2, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats up for Home Trio & Pink Ice Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, February 3rd- Game 43/72 - Reading Royals
- McKay Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Bloomington Bison
- Bloomington's McKay Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Jr. Royals Combine for 9-3 Combined Record, Squirt a National Team Improves Undefeated Season to 21-0 - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 15: February 2, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Acquire Defenseman John Spetz Via Trade with Jacksonville
- 'Clones Drop Weekend Finale against Toledo
- Fontaine Nets Two, Cyclones Edge Bison 2-1 on Saturday Afternoon
- 'Clones Blanked by Komets on Friday Night
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon