'Clones Blanked by Komets on Friday Night

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-0, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones were blanked for the third time this season in their first of three contests of the weekend.

Fort Wayne scored the lone goal of the first period, with James Stefan netting his 14th of the season at the 12:23 mark of the opening frame.

The Komets would net three more in the second period to bolster their lead. Goals from Reece Harsch (3), Matt Miller (2), Austin Magera (16) would give Fort Wayne a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Cincinnati netminder Tommy Scarfone would come in relief for Ken Appleby in the third period. Despite the change, Fort Wayne would add two more to wrap up tonight's game. Blake Murray (12) and Alex Aleardi (15) would round out the scoring for the Komets.

Samuel Jonsson would make all 23 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season. Cincinnati was blanked for the third time this season and dropped to 17-17-3-0 in 2025-26.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center tomorrow afternoon for a matinee matchup against the Bloomington Bison. Saturday marks Cincinnati's "Star Wars Matinee" with the team sporting Ewok-inspired sweaters in their divisional matchup against Bloomington. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

