'Clones Stunned by K-Wings, Drop Monday Afternoon Contest

Published on January 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell by a final score of 6-5 against the Kalamazoo Wings on Monday afternoon. Despite a lead heading into the third, a four-goal third period from Kalamazoo handed Cincinnati their fifth-straight division loss.

Cincinnati scored first, with Sam Stevens netting his fifth goal of the season just 1:21 into the first period. Stevens now has points in three straight games, with goals in two of his last three appearances.

Kalamazoo responded with a tying goal. Kishaun Gervais scored his third of the season off a rebound attempt, making it 1-1. Cincinnati would respond with two goals just 1:07 apart. Landon Sim scored the first on a centered pass from Lincoln Griffin. The goal would serve as Sim's first pro goal.

Immediately after, Luke Grainger picked the corner on Jonathan Lemieux to make it 3-1, Cincinnati. His ninth goal of the year was assisted by Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Elijah Vilio. Cincinnati would carry their lead into the second period.

In the second period, Cincinnati and Kalamazoo would exchange goals. Landon Sim would net his second of the game off a patient finish that beat Lemieux on the glove side to make it 4-1. Three minutes later, Kalamazoo would get one of their own with Hunter Strand netting his first of the game. Cincinnati would carry a 4-2 lead going into the third.

Kalamazoo's offense started to click in the final frame. Hunter Strand would score his second of the game and 11th of the year to make it a one goal game. Moments later, Jayden Lee would score a power play goal to tie the game at 4-4.

Cincinnati would score a power play goal of their own. Justin Vaive scored his ninth goal of the season on the man advantage, but the K-Wings would get a power play of their own seconds after the goal and convert. Quinn Preston scored his 11th of the year to tie the game.

Zach Okabe would net the game-winning goal with 2:40 left in regulation. A well-placed shot from the high slot fooled Ken Appleby to give Kalamazoo back-to-back comeback victories over Central Division opponents.

The Cyclones head to Bloomington on Friday night for a meeting against the Bison. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. Cincinnati hosts their Teddy Bear Toss the following day against the Fort Wayne Komets.

