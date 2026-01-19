Netminder Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey

Published on January 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Bjorklund, 23, was re-assigned to South Carolina on December 30, 2025, and started seven games for the Stingrays in net. The Grand Prairie, Alberta native went 4-2-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He last appeared for the Stingrays on Saturday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, saving 21 shots on 24 attempts.

Drafted in the sixth round by Washington in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the netminder has a record of 40-17-4 in his ECHL career with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

This season with Hershey, Bjorklund has a record of 4-5-2, with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage with the Bears. In his AHL career, he has posted a 6-5-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.

