ECHL Transactions - January 19
Published on January 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 19, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Idaho:
Max Thiessen, D
Indy:
Cam Gray, G
Rapid City:
Doug Scott, D
Jack Bostedt, G
Reading:
James Marooney, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Atlanta:
Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack O'Brien, F Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Yoder, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Jesper Solomon Frisell, D Placed on Team Suspension
Cincinnati:
Delete Jake Johnson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jake Johnson, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Fort Wayne:
Add Jonathan Melee, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kevin Lombardi, F Assigned by Rockford
Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan Ouellette, G Placed on Reserve
Add Cam Gray, G Activated from Reserve
Add Owen Flores, G Assigned by Rockford
Add Terry Broadhurst, F Returned From Loan by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Steve Oleksy, F Signed ECHL SPC
Kalamazoo:
Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Ray Brice, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Delete Stan Basisty, G Released as EBUG
Reading:
Delete Hayden Ford, D Placed on Reserve
Add Andrew Kurapov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ty Voit, F Placed on Team Suspension
Add Jack Page, D Activated from IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Delete Garin Bjorklund, G Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Tahoe:
Add Sloan Stanick, F Assigned by Henderson
Trois-Rivieres:
Delete Tyler Hylland, F Placed on Team Suspension
Tulsa:
Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2026
- Team Stripes Downs Team Stars in 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Explode for Six, Clip Cyclones in Comeback Victory Monday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Michel Scores Twice, Royals Earn Series Win over Gargoyles, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 19, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- 'Clones Stunned by K-Wings, Drop Monday Afternoon Contest - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Connor Murphy Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Atlanta Takes Rubber Match in Narrow Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Hit the Road for the Next Four - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Salute the Retirement of Tyler Hylland - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Netminder Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 19 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.