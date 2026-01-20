ECHL Transactions - January 19

Published on January 19, 2026







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 19, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Idaho:

Max Thiessen, D

Indy:

Cam Gray, G

Rapid City:

Doug Scott, D

Jack Bostedt, G

Reading:

James Marooney, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Atlanta:

Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack O'Brien, F Placed on Reserve

Add Zach Yoder, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Jesper Solomon Frisell, D Placed on Team Suspension

Cincinnati:

Delete Jake Johnson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jake Johnson, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Fort Wayne:

Add Jonathan Melee, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kevin Lombardi, F Assigned by Rockford

Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan Ouellette, G Placed on Reserve

Add Cam Gray, G Activated from Reserve

Add Owen Flores, G Assigned by Rockford

Add Terry Broadhurst, F Returned From Loan by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Steve Oleksy, F Signed ECHL SPC

Kalamazoo:

Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Ray Brice, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Delete Stan Basisty, G Released as EBUG

Reading:

Delete Hayden Ford, D Placed on Reserve

Add Andrew Kurapov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ty Voit, F Placed on Team Suspension

Add Jack Page, D Activated from IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Delete Garin Bjorklund, G Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Tahoe:

Add Sloan Stanick, F Assigned by Henderson

Trois-Rivieres:

Delete Tyler Hylland, F Placed on Team Suspension

Tulsa:

Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.