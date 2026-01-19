Komets Hit the Road for the Next Four

Fort Wayne, IN - After finishing a four-game home stand, the Komets will play this Friday at Indy, Saturday at Cincinnati, and then travel to Wheeling for the first time this season on Sunday. The team will finish the road trip with a return trip to Cincinnati on January 30. The Komets enter the week in second place in the Central Division, with a record of 19-10-6-0 for 44 points. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 1/4 vs IND 3-2 L

Fri. 1/16 vs BLM 5-2 L

Sat. 1/17 vs BLM 3-2 W

About last week -

On Wednesday, the Komets hosted Indy with a chance to grab a share of the Central Division lead but fell short 3-2.

Despite having four first-period power plays, the Komets were unable to score on Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks as he turned away 12 shots. The only goal of the period was scored by Indy's Matt Petgrave as he put a backhander over the blocker of Sam Jonsson at 7:18.

Both teams were scoreless in the second period until Indy scored with just 38 seconds left to take a 2-0 lead.

In the third period, Dustin McFaul scored his first of the season at 2:19, with assists going to Reese Harsch and Matt Copponi to get the Komets on the board. Later in the frame, Austin Magera extended his goal streak to four straight games with a strike at 7:29 to tie the game. The game came down to a two-man power play, awarded to Indy with Dru Krebs in the box for holding, and the Komets called for too many men on the ice. Sahil Panwar netted the eventual game winner at 16:32 on the power-play.

Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 27 saves.

The Komets took on the Bloomington Bison at the Coliseum on Friday with hopes of ending their two-game skid.

The Komets weathered three penalty kills to keep the Bison off the board in the first period, with the only goal of the period going to Austin Magera, who scored for the fifth straight game on a power play at 6:32, with assists going to Matt Miller and James Stefan to put the Komets up 1-0.

In the second period, the Bison scored 45 seconds into the frame, then used four power plays to score three goals and take a 4-1 lead. Late in the period, the Komets got one goal back as Kirill Tyutayeyev connected on a pass from Dru Krebs, beating Bloomington goalie Dryden McKay under the crossbar to cut the lead to two.

In the final period, the Komets were unable to rally, as the only score of the period came from a Bloomington empty-net goal at 18:07 to make the final score 5-2. Bloomington finished the game with seven power plays as the Komets outshot the Bison 39-27.

The Komets battled Bloomington for the second straight night at the Coliseum on Saturday and outlasted the Bison 3-2.

The Komets jumped out quickly when Alex Aleardi lit the lamp at 7:07, with assists going to Blake Murray and Matt Copponi. The Komets made 2-0 with a power play goal at 14:50 as Austin Magera extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with his 15th of the season.

In the second period, veteran Anthony Petruzzelli tipped a shot off the stick of Magera, which passed Bloomington goalie Hugo Ollas to make it 3-0, but the lead would not last as the Bison scored on a power play at 15:00 and again at 16:52 to make it 3-2 after two periods.

Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson was the story in the third period, as the rookie stopped 20 Bloomington shots to seal his 7th win of the season.

Komet leaders-

Points: 28 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Goals: 15 - Magera

Assists: 23 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 7 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Stefan, Murray

Shots: 118 - Smereck

PIM: 46 - Aleardi, Smereck

Plus/Minus: +14 - Aleardi

Home Points: 14 - Brown

Home Goals: 9 - Magera

Home Assists: 11 - Brown

Road Points: 19 - Tyutyayev, Smereck

Road Goals: 9 - Stefan

Road Assists: 16 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 20

Wins: Nathan Day, 10

Saves: 434, Nathan Day

Goals against: 33 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .930 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Austin Magera has goals in six straight games. The Komet record for most consecutive games with a goal is nine, set by Len Ronson in 1960. The record was matched by Barry Scully in 1981 and again in 1983. Randy Gilhen also tied the record in 1986. Magera is also on a six-game point streak, matching his streak from 12/6/25-12/19/25. Anthony Petruzzelli entered the new year with one goal; the veteran has now scored three in January. The Komets are second most penalized team in the Central Division with 422 total penalty minutes and lead the division in road wins with 12. Jesse Kallechy has 95 wins as Komet head coach, making him 10th all-time in Komet history.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, January 31 - Come out to Komets Luau Night, sponsored by our friends at Crazy Pinz. Crazy Pinz will be giving away a lot of free goodies, including shirts, play coupons, and more! Wear your Hawaiian shirt and beach clothes to the game and bring the warm weather inside! Special performances by Aloha Chicago Entertainment pre-game and during intermissions. Dress tropical and enjoy the chill vibes of Luau Night.

Sunday, February 1 - Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bring more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or click below to get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







