Komets Fall in Penalty Fill Match

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets took on the Bloomington Bison at the Coliseum on Friday with hopes of ending their two-game skid.

The Komets weathered three penalty kills to keep the Bison off the board in the first period, with the only goal of the period going to Austin Magera, who scored for the fifth straight game on a power play at 6:32 with assists going to Matt Miller and James Stefan to put the Komets up 1-0.

In the second period, the Bison scored 45 seconds into the frame, then used four power plays to score three goals and take a 4-1 lead. Late in the period, the Komets got one goal back as Kirill Tyutayeyev connected on a pass from Dru Krebs, beating Bloomington goalie Dryden McKay under the crossbar to cut the lead to two.

In the final period, the Komets were unable to rally, as the only score of the period came from a Bloomington empty-net goal at 18:07 to make the final score 5-2. Bloomington finished the game with seven power plays as the Komets outshot the Bison 39-27.







