Grizzlies Sign Forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt.

Colella played the 2024-25 season at Canisius College, scoring 4 goals and 8 assists in 36 games. He was one of five Canisius players to appear in every game in the 2024-25 season. Colella played at Northern Michigan University from 2020-2024, appearing in 132 games for the Wildcats, scoring 31 goals and 34 assists. He was a Two-time CCHA All-Academic Team selection at Northern Michigan. He was a college teammate with Grizzlies defenseman Colby Enns for four seasons. Colella played in one game for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen on October 18, 2025.

Mike Gelatt's younger brother, John Gelatt is a current Grizzlies forward. Gelatt has appeared in 84 games with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen from 2022-2026, scoring 28 goals and 42 assists. Gelatt also has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 16 playoff games with Peoria, including 7 postseason games during Peoria's 2024 championship campaign. Gelatt played at Skidmore College from 2018-2022 and the University of Wisconsin River Falls during the 2022-23 season.

John and Mike Gelatt are only the second pair of brothers to be teammates in Grizzlies history. Paul and Tim Crowder each played for Utah during the 2010-11 season.

