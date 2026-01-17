Mariners Extend Point Streak to Five in Shootout Loss
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, extended their point streak to five games in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Antonio Ventuo tied the game late to force overtime, but Ryan Miotto's goal in the third round of the shootout was the difference.
Just 4:58 into the game, Andrew Nielsen ripped a shot off the crossbar and behind Railers netminder Tristan Lennox to give Maine the early 1-0 lead. The second period was full of missed opportunities for both teams, as each went 0/3 on the power play, including a 5-on-3 chance for the Mariners.
Worcester's Anthony Callin scored a pair of goals just about three minutes apart in the third to flip the game, both on special teams. A shorthanded goal at 3:38 tied the game, followed by the go-ahead power play tally at 6:34. With the goaltender pulled, the Mariners mounted a finally rally to force overtime. Brooklyn Kalmikov's shot from the right circle was deflected in by Antonio Venuto at 17:29 to send the game beyond regulation.
Maine outshot Worcester 9-2 in the sudden death session, and gained a late power play chance, but Lennox made a desperation save on Jacob Perreault in the final moments. In the shootout, Matt Demelis and Kalmikov traded goals in the first round, before Miotto beat Cavallin in the third round. Lennox stopped Zach Jordan to end the game.
The Mariners (14-10-5-2) host Worcester again on Saturday night with a 6:00 PM faceoff at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's the second and final "Pirates Night," presented by Camden National Bank, as the Mariners once again honor their AHL predecessors, wearing Pirates jerseys and honoring front Pirates office alumni - including broadcasters Tom Caron, Greg Glynn, and Jeff Mannix, who will join the Mariners broadcast. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Pirates rally towel, courtesy of Mathews Brothers. Bidding on the game-worn and game-issued jerseys will close at 7:45 PM.
Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at
MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
