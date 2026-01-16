Rush Announce Rescheduled Games

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced new dates for the two postponed home games due to the PHPA player strike.

Rapid City will host Tahoe on Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. The games were originally scheduled for December 27th and December 28th, respectively. As a result, the Kelly Cup Playoffs will be pushed back by a week across the ECHL.

Additionally, the team's Wednesday, April 8th away game at Utah will now be played on Sunday, April 12th.

Tickets previously purchased for the postponed games will be automatically rolled over into the rescheduled games. December 27th tickets will roll over to April 17th, and December 28th tickets to April 18th. These tickets may still be exchanged for any upcoming Rush home game for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Call or stop by the Rush office for assistance.

