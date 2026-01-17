Lions Defeat Thunder 3-1

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Trois-Rivieres Lions defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 3-1, on Friday night in front of 4,889 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Trois-Rivieres scored on the power play just 3:16 into the game as Jake Schultz sat in the penalty box. Charles Martin blasted a slap shot by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the 1-0 lead on his seventh of the year. Riley Kidney and Joel Teasdale were awarded the assists.

Despite surrendering 17 shots on net in the first period, Adirondack came back to tie the game at one courtesy of Brannon McManus. From the left circle, McManus ripped a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau with 2:57 left in the first. The goal was McManus' 14th of the year with the assist from Grant Loven, and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Adirondack surrendered a shorthanded goal with just 13 seconds left in the second period off a defensive zone faceoff win by the Lions. The shot by Charles Martin was stopped, but Anthony Poulin got to the rebound and sent it into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Poulin's seventh of the year with assists from Martin and Joel Teasdale and the Thunder trailed by one after two periods.

After the Thunder were called for a cross check late in regulation, they pulled the goalie and Trois-Rivieres scored a power-play empty-net goal for the 3-1 win. Jeremy Brodeur denied 36 of 39 shots in the loss.

