Colella Scores First Pro Goal for Grizzlies in Series Opener
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Michael Colella scored his first professional goal 9:28 into the second period in the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks in front of a crowd of 5,095 at Maverik Center.
Neither team scored in the first period with Utah outshooting Kansas City 10 to 8. The Mavericks got on the board first 47 seconds into the second period as Nolan Sullivan scored his fifth goal of the season. Marcus Crawford extended the Kansas City lead with a power play goal 3:21 in. Michael Colella got Utah on the board as he redirected a Luc Salem shot. Colella scored 37 goals in his five-year college career. Colella is the ninth different Grizzlies skater to score their first pro goal this season.
Charlie Wright scored for KC on a one-timer from the right wing 11:18 in to make it a 3-1 game. Jack Randl scored on an empty net 17:13 into the third period to complete the scoring.
KC goaltender Logan Terness stopped 21 of 22 as his record goes to 6-1 on the season. Utah's Dylan Wells stopped 30 of 33.
Colella, Mike Gelatt and Mathieu Boislard each made their Grizzlies debut. Shawn Kennedy made his Maverik Center debut. John Gelatt and his brother Mike each played for Utah, becoming just the second pair of brothers to play together in Grizzlies history. Paul and Tim Crowder were teammates in Utah during the 2010-11 season.
The series continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Logan Terness (KC) - 21 of 22 saves.
2. Marcus Crawford (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.
3. Michael Colella (Utah) - First Pro Goal.
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026
- Admirals Top Top-Seeded Nailers, Win Sixth Straight - Norfolk Admirals
- Colella Scores First Pro Goal for Grizzlies in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Back-And-Forth Game Swings Toledo's Way, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Win Thriller in Maine, 3-2, in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, January 17th - Game 37/72 - Reading Royals
- Everblades Overpower Icemen, 5-1, Friday Night - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jaworksi Nets Hat-Trick, Scores Game-Winning Goal in Overtime Victory over Rapid City - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Score Late to Take Down Iowa, 4-3, in Friday Night Tilt - Toledo Walleye
- Petruzzelli 31-Save Shutout, Johannes Four-Point Game in Royals' Rout of Gargoyles, 6-0 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Spoil Shut out Late but Unable to Complete Comeback Against Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Despite Not Trailing for One Second, Rush Drop Overtime Decision in Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Special Teams Show up for 5-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Two-Goal Third Period Propels Thunder over Knight Monsters 3-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Win Sixth Straight - Allen Americans
- Bison Burn Komets 5-2 - Bloomington Bison
- Komets Fall in Penalty Fill Match - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jake Barczewski Earns First ECHL Shutout as Steelheads Blank Solar Bears 3-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Charles Martin Dominates and Leads the Lions to Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Extend Point Streak to Five in Shootout Loss - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays' Five-Game Win Streak Ends in 6-3 Loss to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Claim Big Win in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel Friday on Rainbow Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Win Streak Halted in Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates Win Seventh Straight, Top Stingrays 6-3 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 16 - ECHL
- Lions Defeat Thunder 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rescheduled Date Announced - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Home Game in 34 Days - Kansas City at Utah - January 16, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Sign Forward Bryan Moore - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquire Defenseman Ryan Helliwell from Kalamazoo - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Dates of Rescheduled Games - ECHL
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Thunder Add Jake Schultz Ahead of Tonight's Game - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Announce Makeup Dates for Home and Road Games Postponed by Cba Negotiations - Tulsa Oilers
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Announce Rescheduled Games for Remainder of 2025-26 Regular Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Announce Rescheduled Dates for Postponed Games - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Utah Grizzlies Home Games Have Been Rescheduled - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Announce Rescheduled Games - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Dilan Savenkov to a Standard Player Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Announce Makeup Dates for Postponed Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Indy Fuel
- Schedule Updates Announced - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Confirm Updated Schedule - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Heartlanders Announced Rescheduled Home Game vs. Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghost Pirates Announce Rescheduled Games from Late December - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Knight Monsters Announce Dates for Rescheduled Games - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Rescheduled Game Dates for December 26-28 Games - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Four Game Date Changes - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Postponed Games Rescheduled - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Rescheduling of Postponed Games - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce Makeup Dates - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Announce Rescheduled Games Due to CBA Negotiation Postponement - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Everblades Announce Rescheduled Home Games - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Sign Forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Announce Dates & Times for Rescheduled Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Reschedule Postponed December Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: January 16, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Aim for Back-To-Back Wins over Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Colella Scores First Pro Goal for Grizzlies in Series Opener
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Home Game in 34 Days - Kansas City at Utah - January 16, 2026
- Three Utah Grizzlies Home Games Have Been Rescheduled
- Grizzlies Sign Forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt
- Grizzlies Claim Mathieu Boislard off Waivers from Adirondack