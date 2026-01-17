Colella Scores First Pro Goal for Grizzlies in Series Opener

Salt Lake City, Utah - Michael Colella scored his first professional goal 9:28 into the second period in the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks in front of a crowd of 5,095 at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period with Utah outshooting Kansas City 10 to 8. The Mavericks got on the board first 47 seconds into the second period as Nolan Sullivan scored his fifth goal of the season. Marcus Crawford extended the Kansas City lead with a power play goal 3:21 in. Michael Colella got Utah on the board as he redirected a Luc Salem shot. Colella scored 37 goals in his five-year college career. Colella is the ninth different Grizzlies skater to score their first pro goal this season.

Charlie Wright scored for KC on a one-timer from the right wing 11:18 in to make it a 3-1 game. Jack Randl scored on an empty net 17:13 into the third period to complete the scoring.

KC goaltender Logan Terness stopped 21 of 22 as his record goes to 6-1 on the season. Utah's Dylan Wells stopped 30 of 33.

Colella, Mike Gelatt and Mathieu Boislard each made their Grizzlies debut. Shawn Kennedy made his Maverik Center debut. John Gelatt and his brother Mike each played for Utah, becoming just the second pair of brothers to play together in Grizzlies history. Paul and Tim Crowder were teammates in Utah during the 2010-11 season.

3 stars

1. Logan Terness (KC) - 21 of 22 saves.

2. Marcus Crawford (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

3. Michael Colella (Utah) - First Pro Goal.







