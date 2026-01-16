Knight Monsters Announce Dates for Rescheduled Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the dates of two rescheduled games from December 27 and 28 in Rapid City.
The ROAD games in Rapid City originally scheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025, and Sunday, December 28, 2025, will now be played on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.
These rescheduled road games will have no impact on any remaining home games this season.
Puck drop for both games in Rapid City is scheduled for 6:05 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
