Two-Goal Third Period Propels Thunder over Knight Monsters 3-2

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Wichita Thunder in their first road game of 2026 by a score of 3-2.

In the first period, it was Jake Durflinger who found the back of the net for the fourth time this season to put Tahoe up 1-0 at the 5:35 mark. However, it was Wichita all-star forward Kyle Crnkovic who answered back just 31 seconds later to tie the game at 1 heading into the second period.

In the middle frame, Casey Bailey scored the lone goal. The former NHLer received a beautiful pass from Kaelan Taylor and finished off the chance on the back door to put Tahoe up 2-1 approaching the final 20.

In the third, Matt Crasa scored the equalizer at the 7:04 mark to make it 2-2, and then just three minutes later, it was Kansas native Ryan Finnegan who made his mark on the game, scoring the eventual game-winning goal as Wichita skated off home ice with a 3-2 victory.

Although he came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Knight Monsters goaltender Jordan Papirny played stellar in net, stopping 36 of 39 Thunder shots.

Tahoe looks to split the two-game series in Wichita tomorrow with puck drop at 4:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 3:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.