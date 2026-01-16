Oilers Announce Makeup Dates for Home and Road Games Postponed by Cba Negotiations
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Friday that the Oilers will host Kansas City on Friday, April 17 at the BOK Center and will close the regular season on the road at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on April 18, fulfilling the two games postponement at the end of 2025.
Tickets for the original Dec. 26 home game against the Kansas City Mavericks will be honored for the new, April 17 contest, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Season Ticket Holders will use 'Game #16' in their booklet (the original ticket for the Dec. 26 game).
Those with questions about the rescheduling or the game itself can contact the Oilers office by call or text at 918-632-7825.
Following Tulsa's rescheduled home game, the Oilers travel to take on the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, April 18 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 27 game will be honored and those with questions can call the Thunder ticket office at (316) 264-4625.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
