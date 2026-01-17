Jake Barczewski Earns First ECHL Shutout as Steelheads Blank Solar Bears 3-0

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Idaho Steelheads (23-10-3-0) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (12-19-4-1) 3-0 on Friday night at Kia Center in Orlando. The two teams will finish their three-in-three series Saturday night with puck drop set for 7:05 EST from Orlando.

After earning an early power play, the Steelheads jumped out to a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the contest on a goal by Brendan Hoffmann for his 20th of the season, making him the first player in the ECHL this season to reach the 20-goal mark.

In the second period, Idaho extended the lead on a goal by Ty Pelton-Byce, who delayed at the right circle and beat goaltender Harrison Meneghin for his seventh tally of the season. The goal moved Pelton-Byce to 198 career ECHL points and gave him his fourth point of the series.

In the final frame Grant Silianoff found the final goal of the contest, tucking the puck in from inside the crease to put the Steelheads in front 3-0 and notch him his fourth goal of the season.

The Steelheads hung on in the final moments to preserve the shutout, earning their first shutout of the season and first since March 29 of last season against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

The effort helped Jake Barczewski register his first ECHL shutout, as he turned aside all 31 Solar Bear shots in the win. Orlando goaltender Harrison Meneghin stopped 31 of the 34 Idaho shots he saw in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1. Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 5 shots)

2. Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)

3. Jake Barczewski (IDH, 31 saves, W, first ECHL shutout)

