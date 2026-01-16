Schedule Updates Announced

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that the three postponed home games from December 26, 27 and 28 have been rescheduled for April 15, 16 and 19.

December 26 vs Indy Fuel has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 PM vs Indy Fuel

December 27 vs Toledo Walleye has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 PM vs Toledo Walleye

December 28 vs Kalamazoo Wings has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 19 at 5:00 PM vs Kalamazoo Wings

All tickets, including season tickets for any postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled game date. Single-game tickets from any of the originally scheduled game dates can also be exchanged at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for any future Komets home game this season. Refunds will also be available for those that purchased single-game tickets from your original point of purchase for a limited time. Fans that purchased directly from Ticketmaster.com can request a refund from their account within the 30-Day refund period.







ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026

