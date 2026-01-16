Rush Game Notes: January 16, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play their fourth consecutive game against a Central Division opponent as they face off with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST on Friday at Heritage Bank Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Rico DiMatteo made 55 saves on 57 shots in his ECHL debut, but the Rapid City Rush fell short against the Indy Fuel, 2-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday. Connor Joyce scored on the Rush's very first shot just 32 seconds in on a setup from Ryan Kuzmich from behind the net. From that point on, Fuel goaltender Ryan Ouellette stopped 30 consecutive shots. Matt Petgrave scored late in the first for Indy, then Owen Robinson tallied the eventual game-winner in the second.

THE GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK...

Connor Murphy was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Monday for its efforts against Indy. Murphy turned in two stellar performances against the Fuel in a pair of home victories, totaling 90 saves on 93 shots for a .968 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. Murphy has made the second-most saves of any ECHL goalie this season. This is the second straight year the Rush have received this award; Matt Radomsky earned the honor in February 2025.

...IS NOW IN CALGARY

Due to an in-game injury to rookie goaltender Owen Say, Murphy was called up to the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday. With former Rush goalie Ivan Prosvetov still out, Rapid City's opening-night tandem of Murphy and Arsenii Sergeev is Calgary's goaltending pair for the foreseeable future.

RICO S(U)AVE

Rico DiMatteo was phenomenal in his ECHL debut on Sunday. The SPHL call-up from Pensacola stopped his first 21 shots en route to a 55-for-57 performance, exceeding all expectations. He set the 2025-26 season high for most saves in a first period and second-highest for a single game this year.

THAT'S HEAD COACH RILEY WESELOWSKI, TO YOU

After seeing Riley Weselowski with division rival Kansas City the last four years, the Rush are paying their legendary defenseman a visit as a Head Coach for the first time. Weselowski, Rapid City's games played leader, was hired by Cincinnati in June, returning to a place he called home in 2015-16.

WE GOT ANOTHER ALL-STAR!

Head Athletic Trainer Justin Ullom was selected to work the ECHL All-Star Classic next Monday in Allen, Texas, his first such honor. Ullom joined the Rush in September 2022 and has experience at the high school, college, and professional levels.

RETURNING TO THE LINEUP

Brady Keeper (family leave) and Darian Pilon (suspension) each missed the three-game series last weekend, but both men are on the ground in Cincinnati and set to rejoin the lineup tonight.

KILLERS STEPPED UP

With a 13-for-13 performance against Indy, the Rush penalty kill is perfect in a three-game stretch for the first time this season. Since the calendar year flipped to 2026, the PK is 18-for-19 in five games. They now face a Cincinnati power play which has consistently ranked near the top of the league all season and currently sits in third at 21.1%.

THE TOUR OF CLUB CENTRAL CONTINUES

This the second leg of the Rush's five-game stretch against Central Division teams. After a tight three-game series against Indy- won by Rapid City, two games to one- the Rush make their first trip to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati since January 19, 2020.

