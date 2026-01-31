Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2026 at Allen Americans

(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play game two of their three-game series against the Allen Americans tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

In a tight affair throughout, the Rapid City Rush fell one goal short against the Allen Americans, 5-4, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday. The Rush scored first on a Darian Pilon net-front deflection of Kaleb Tiessen's point shot. The first period ended in a 1-1 tie. In the second, Blake Bennett tied things up on a one-timer in the final two minutes, and the teams were tied 2-2 going into the third period. Allen got the best of the Rush in the third, with a power play goal early, then two goals in a span of 50 seconds. Ryan Chyzowski got one back for Rapid City in the midst of that scoring spurt, then Chase Pauls batted a puck in at the net front with 1:11 to go. However, with the goalie pulled and a 6-on-4 advantage, the Americans survived the dying seconds and held on for a 5-4 win.

FIRST GOAL, FIRST POINT

Darian Pilon picked up his first goal in a Rush sweater when he opened the scoring seven minutes into yesterday's game. Kaleb Tiessen earned the primary assist on the play, netting the former St. Cloud State Husky his first professional point.

MUST BE THE HOTEL BEDS

Last night was a road game, which means Ryan Chyzowski scored another goal, his team-leading 17th of the season on a third-period redirect. Not only has Chyzowski scored in eight of his last 10 road games, 15 of his 17 goals this year have come away from home.

FROM NEAR HIS OFFICE

Blake Bennett gave us a sight we had not seen in some time: a clean one-timer off his stick from the right circle, ending up just below the crossbar for his 12th of the season. It was not from as deep on the right side as usual, but it was another masterpiece from Bennett.

HAVE TO TIGHTEN UP

The Rush did enough to win last night's game offensively and picked up contributions from defensemen on the offensive side. That said, Allen's first two goals came directly off Rush turnovers. Rapid City also committed five consecutive penalties, the fifth of which resulted in a go-ahead power play goal for the Americans.

TWO TEAMS WITH DIFFERENT SCHEDULES

The Rush have had the toughest schedule in the Mountain Division, with 26 of their first 31 divisional games against current top four teams (Kansas City, Idaho, Tahoe, and Allen). Last week was the first time in nearly three months Rapid City faced a divisional opponent other than those four. Meanwhile, fourth-place Allen has only played 11 games against teams above them all year.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MURPHYS

Rush goaltender Connor Murphy and his wife Julia announced on Sunday they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, due this July.

