Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Noah Stock Added as EBUG

Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading. Additionally, goaltender Noah Stock has been added as an Emergency Backup Goaltender (EBUG).

Perets, 25, has registered a 8-6-1 record, 3.48 goals-against average and .896 save-percentage in 16 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's sixth recall by Lehigh Valley, after he made his lone start for Phantoms following his first recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Prior to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

Across 77 ECHL career games, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted a 38-29-5 record, 2.95 GAA, .902 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In seven AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, both in relief, stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

Stock, 28, played 49 games over three seasons in the Eastern Hockey League Premiere (EHLP) with the New England Wolves. The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania native currently serves as an Account Executive in the Reading Royals front office, which he has done since May, 2024.







ECHL Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.