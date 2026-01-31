Late Goal Lifts Solar Bears Past Ghost Pirates, 3-2

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped their fourth straight game as the Orlando Solar Bears scored late to earn a 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah opened the scoring with 4:46 remaining in the first period when Christophe Tellier finished at the doorstep on a power-play feed from Riley Hughes to make it 1-0.

Orlando responded late in the period, tying the game with 1:17 left when Jack Adams centered a pass from behind the net to Jared Lukosevicius, who pushed it home to even the score at 1-1 after one.

The Solar Bears took their first lead at the 16:54 mark of the second period as Adams tipped in a Spencer Kersten pass on the power play to give Orlando a 2-1 advantage heading into the third.

The Ghost Pirates tied the game at 7:07 of the third when Nicholas Zabaneh found Will Riedell in the right circle, and Riedell fired a shot into the upper portion of the net to make it 2-2. Keaton Pehrson recorded the secondary assist on the 4-on-4 goal.

Orlando regained the lead for good with 14.4 seconds remaining as Lukosevicius scored from in front of the net to seal the 3-2 final.

Harrison Meneghin earned the win for Orlando, stopping 34 of 36 shots. Evan Cormier stopped all three shots he faced before exiting in the first period, while Vinnie Purpura made 18 saves on 21 shots in relief for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates head to the road Sunday afternoon to take on the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







