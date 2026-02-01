Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series against Gargoyles, 2-1
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-16-4-0, 48 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (10-22-5-1, 26 PTS), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 31st.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (10-10-3-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 28 shots faced while Gargoyles' netminder Ruslan Khazheyev (5-12-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 35 shots faced.
After a scoreless first period, Greensboro scored first for their lone goal at 7:22 in the second period from Zach Faremouth (6). Reading answered with goals before the intermission with a shorthanded tally from Zach Bannister (2) at 13:47 and the game-winning goal from Hunter Johannes (9) at 18:45.
Petruzzelli stopped all 11 shots faced in the final frame to secure the two-game series sweep of Greensboro and sixth win over the Gargoyles this season (6-1-0).
With the win, the Royals have won 12 of their last 15 home games with a point in 13 of their last 15 games at home (12-2-1).
The Royals host the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3rd.
