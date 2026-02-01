Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series against Gargoyles, 2-1

Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-16-4-0, 48 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (10-22-5-1, 26 PTS), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 31st.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (10-10-3-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 28 shots faced while Gargoyles' netminder Ruslan Khazheyev (5-12-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 35 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, Greensboro scored first for their lone goal at 7:22 in the second period from Zach Faremouth (6). Reading answered with goals before the intermission with a shorthanded tally from Zach Bannister (2) at 13:47 and the game-winning goal from Hunter Johannes (9) at 18:45.

Petruzzelli stopped all 11 shots faced in the final frame to secure the two-game series sweep of Greensboro and sixth win over the Gargoyles this season (6-1-0).

With the win, the Royals have won 12 of their last 15 home games with a point in 13 of their last 15 games at home (12-2-1).

The Royals host the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3rd.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







ECHL Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.