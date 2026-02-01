Bison Defeated by Cyclones

Cincinnati, Ohio - Mikael Robidoux extended his assist streak to five games but the Bloomington Bison fell 2-1 to the Cincinnati Cyclones in a tightly contested game at the Heritage Bank Center on Saturday evening.

Five and a half minutes in, Dryden McKay fought off four Cincinnati net-front chances before the Bison powered play up the other side of the ice and took a 1-0 lead. Bloomington created momentum from the defensive-zone shutdown and after sustained pressure, Robidoux set up Matt Hubbarde for a one-timed shot from the slot at 6:43. While on its heels toward the end of the period, Bloomington was called for a cross-checking penalty with 101 seconds remaining. Eddie Matsushima, who was playing in his 300th career ECHL game, saw the best opportunity of the shorthanded situation when he forced a turnover in neutral ice but ran out of room on a breakaway bid. The Bison successfully killed off the first part of the powerplay and took a 1-0 lead into the intermission, despite being outshot 15-5.

Physicality ramped up in the middle frame, and four-on-four action was followed by a Bison powerplay after Shane Ott was tripped at 7:31. Bloomington was held off the scoresheet, but held extended zone time. While continuing to dictate the pace of play, Nikita Sedov was denied the chance to get a loose puck to keep possession, and ended up on the receiving end of a penalty call. Seven seconds into its powerplay, Cincinnati tied the game. Before the end of the stanza, the Bison were sent back to the penalty box and the Cyclones took a 2-1 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the frame. Through 40 minutes, shots favored the home team 27-8.

Down by a goal with intensity rising, Ott jumped to Brandon Yeamans's aid and dropped the gloves for the first time in his professional career after Yeamans was boarded deep in the offensive zone. Cincinnati earned a five-minute penalty on the play just over three minutes into the period. Despite numerous chances that would go just wide of the cage, Bloomington was once again denied on the man-advantage and with just over two minutes left in the powerplay, was called for interference. McKay came up with a point-blank save off a giveaway while on the four-on-four to keep his team within one goal of tying the contest. With six minutes left, Brad Morrison set up Mikhail Abramov for a slot chance that was turned aside, and Bloomington began to outshoot Cincinnati down the stretch. The Bison earned one final powerplay with two minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the game but would not find the back of the net, even with 75 seconds of an extra attacker. Bloomington fired 11 shots on goal in the third period for a game total of 19, while the Cyclones did not need more than the three they record in the final frame, amassing 30 in all.

