McKay, Bison Shut out Fuel

Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill - Dryden McKay recorded his third shutout in his last four starts on home ice and Nikita Sedov notched his ninth multi-point game as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Indy Fuel 3-0 at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Bison generated multiple scoring chances early in the game and within two minutes of the action starting, earned a powerplay. Mark Kaleinikovas had a one-on-one chance for the best look on the powerplay but Indy successfully killed it off. At the midway mark, Bloomington struck first. Sedov followed a Mikael Robidoux breakaway and netted the rebound. McKay and the defense killed off the only Fuel powerplay of the game and Bloomington's netminder totaled nine saves in the opening frame.
The Bison continued their lockdown defensive play, eventually fending off ten Fuel shots and extended offensive control in the second. The best offensive chance for Bloomington came just under 12 minutes in with a set faceoff play that was turned aside. With under five minutes remaining, McKay turned aside a one-timer and shut down an odd-man rush as the Bison clung to their 1-0 lead heading to the final stanza.
After successfully defending its zone, Bloomington extended its lead over six minutes in. Shane Ott doubled the Bison tallies by cleaning up Sedov's rebound on the doorstep. Mikhail Abramov earned the secondary assist on the play, and later potted an empty-net goal in the final 20 seconds of the game. McKay added one more highlight to his effort with a post-to-post save, ending the night with 27 stops. With the win, Bloomington tied Indy for third place in the Central Division with 42 points.
The Bison are back in action at Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, January 28 for Brewery Night when the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a player trading card!
