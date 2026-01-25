Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play their final home game of January in an afternoon battle with the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush dropped their second straight game to the Utah Grizzlies, 6-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. The first period was back-and-forth. Utah opened the scoring just 90 seconds in, but Cameron Buhl responded a minute later. Brett Davis scored another game-tying goal, and the game was tied 2-2 at the first media timeout. That would be all the scoring for Rapid City. The Grizzlies scored twice in the second period and another two in the third, a 4-0 run over the final 40 minutes. Utah converted twice on four power play attempts, while the Rush were 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

ANY GIVEN NIGHT

Anyone can beat anyone on any given night in the ECHL, especially in the Rush-Grizzlies rivalry. Case in point, Utah had combined for 10 goals in seven games before traveling to Rapid City. They have scored 11 goals in their two games here.

SENDING US INTO STOCK SHOW

This is the final home game before the Rush head out for two weeks on their annual 'Stock Show Road Trip.' It is also an opportunity to salvage a victory in this series. Rapid City has not been swept at home since the 2023-24 season.

THREE POINTS AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB

After a goal and an assist on the power play Friday night, Ryan Wagner added another assist yesterday, bringing his head-to-head total to 19 points in 12 games against Utah. Wagner played 23 games with the Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season while in the Colorado organization.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RICO!

Rico DiMatteo celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday. With his parents in the building, the rookie from Brasher Falls, N.Y. gets the start this afternoon. DiMatteo has made a whopping 106 saves this season... in just two games. No one deserves a win quite like Rico, who goes for his first pro W today.

CELEBRATING FAITH AND FAMILY

Tonight is Faith and Family Night, presented by Thrivent Financial. In a pregame testimonial, defenseman Jake Ratzlaff will join the panel and talk about how faith has impacted his life as a multi-sport college athlete and professional hockey player.

The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar.







