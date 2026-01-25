ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Iowa's Stevie Leskovar has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #584, Iowa at Jacksonville, on Jan. 24.

Leskovar is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 5:05 of the second period.

Leskovar will miss Iowa's game at Jacksonville today (Jan. 25) and any further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety this week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







