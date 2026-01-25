Blades Finish out Road Trip in Charleston

Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts(Florida Everblades)

Charleston, SC. - The Florida Everblades finish their road trip against the South Carolina Stingrays Sunday, January 25 at 3:05 p.m.

The Everblades are on their first three-game losing streak of the season, including losing both prior games on this road trip by one goal each. South Carolina's Josh Wilkins scored the OT winner to hand the Blades a 2-1 loss last night.

The Stingrays have now won three consecutive games and sit two points behind Florida for the top spot in the South Division, though the Everblades do have two games in hand. Each of South Carolina's last two wins came in overtime.

Yesterday's game was Florida's first matchup against a team in a playoff spot since November 21, when the beat the Stingrays at home. Florida's next 10 games are against teams currently in a playoff spot.

This is the Everblades' last game in Charleston this season. The next time these teams will play is April 10 in Estero. Florida returns home to take on the Atlanta Gladiators on January 28 following this afternoon's matchup.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 25, 2026

Blades Finish out Road Trip in Charleston - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.