Worcester Sails to 3-2 Win over Norfolk in Weekend Finale

Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers forward Khristian Acosta

NORFOLK, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (18-17-2-1) picked up the win against the Norfolk Admirals (14-21-2-0) with a final score of 3-2 in their third of three back-to-back games on Sunday, January 25th, at the Norfolk Scope Arena with a crowd of 3,176. The Railers are back at home at the DCU Center against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, January 30th at 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk scored first for the third time of the three-in-three weekend. Chase Yoder (1-0-1) gave the Admirals an early one-goal lead just shy of the seven-minute mark in the first. Worcester closed out the period with a goal to answer Yoder's power play shot, the score from newcomer Khristian Acosta (2-0-2), who tied the game for the Railers during the late 4-on-4 play (1-1). The Admirals regained the lead halfway through the second, the tally contributed by Kristóf Papp (1-0-1) with a backhand sent high of Parker Gahagen (2-1). Acosta added another tally to his record at 13:41 with a close-up shot, his second of the night (2-2). Drew Callin (1-0-1) added the only goal of the third to the board at 6:11 with a forceful one-timer to beat the right side of Poulter. Callin's tally secured the win for the Railers as the Admirals remained shut out by Gahagen for the remainder of the third.

Norfolk got themselves on the board early with a power play goal from Chase Yoder (11th) while Worcester's Max Dorrington served two minutes in the box for holding. Yoder bested Railers goaltender Parker Gahagen with a high shot; Gahagen unable to pull the puck out of the air (0-1). Worcester responded with a tally of their own in the final minutes of the first. Newcomer Khristian Acosta (2nd) picked up another goal for himself in his second game as a Railer alongside Michael Suda. The pair pressured the Admirals' net during the late 4-on-4. Acosta finally broke past netminder Isaac Poulter for the one-all tie. Penalties for the period were nodded up at two a piece, while shots on goal favored the Railers 13-7.

The second period saw the Railers and Admirals still tied up, until Kristóff Papp walked into the attacking zone and put one on the net to raise the game 2-1 in the Admirals' favor at 9:49. Worcester's chance to retaliate came with a mid-period delayed penalty on Norfolk. As the Railers maintained puck possession, Acosta (3rd) picked up his second goal of the night at 13:41 off a pass from the point from Michael Suda. The Admirals got the better of Worcester in shots on goal at 9 to 6. Each side saw one penalty served, Worcester's by Max Dorrington for holding and Norfolk's by Grant Hebert for high-sticking.

Drew Callin (12th) broke a scoreless third period at 6:11, who gave Worcester the lead for the first time with a heavy one-timer on the rush at the right circle (3-2). The narrow lead was threatened by the Admirals as they headed onto the power play around the 15 minute mark as Suda sat for two minutes for slashing. A last-ditch effort from Norfolk to pull Poulter put pressure on Worcester, but the Admirals could not maintain enough zone time to even the game once more. The Railers finished the three-in-three with a final score of 3-2 and took home four out of possible six points. Final shots were 28 for Norfolk and 26 for Worcester. Both sides wrapped with four infractions.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Brady Fleurent (0-2-2, +0, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Michael Suda (0-2-2, +2, 3 shots), 1st Star: Khristian Acosta (2-0-2, +2, 2 shots)... Final shots were 28-26 in favor of Norfolk...Isaac Poulter (12-7-0) made 23 saves on 26 shots, while Parker Gahagen (9-3-2) made 26 saves on 28 shots... Worcester went 0-for-3 on power plays while Norfolk went 1-for-3... The Railers are now 5-3-0-0 this season vs. the Admirals and 3-2-0-0 at the Norfolk Scope Arena... Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Riley Ginnell, Lazarus Kaebel, Case McCarthy, Ross Mitton, Matt Myers, and Thomas Gale did not dress for Worcester... Khristian Acosta becomes the first player in franchise history to score three goals in their first two games with the team...

