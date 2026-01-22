Railers Sign Forward Hunter Hall to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Hunter Hall has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Hall, 27, joins the Railers for his ECHL debut following nine games played for the Watertown Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League in Watertown, New York. The 6'4", 223 lb forward has appeared in twenty-seven games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League this season between the Watertown Wolves, the Topeka Scarecrows, and the Baton Rouge Zydeco, amassing twelve points (7G, 5A). Across his career, Hall has 62 points (27G, 35A) in 106 professional games between the FPHL and the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Boise, ID native appeared in 74 games at the NCAA III level with the New England College Pilgrims from 2019 to 2023, where he amassed forty points (13G, 27A) and 113 penalty minutes before beginning his professional career with the Blue Ridge Bobcats of the FPHL in 2023.

