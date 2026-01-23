Gargoyles Forward Greg Smith Leading Youth Hockey Initiative

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Gargoyles forwards Greg Smith and Ryan Richardson spent Wednesday night volunteering their time with the Greensboro Stars at a local youth hockey practice. The pair joined Stars coaches on the ice, running drills and teaching skills, technique, and fundamentals, including working with young goaltenders.

"They definitely love it. Today we saw over 60 kids out here for an hour-long skate," said Smith. "You don't see that unless there's a market for it, unless people love it and want to be out here on the ice."

The appearance marked the first step in what Smith hopes will become a long-term commitment to empowering and growing youth hockey in the Greensboro community. The 27-year-old forward from Ajax, Ontario has been eager to get involved with local programs since signing with the Gargoyles from the Adirondack Thunder in November.

"Growing up near Toronto, we had a lot of access to ice and the ability to practice," Smith said. "The best way I know how to make a difference is on the ice, and I want to be involved as much as I can in the community. It's always good to give back to the game. Working with these kids reminds you of the memories you have growing up and that first love for playing hockey."

Smith believes the presence of professional players at youth practices can help inspire the next generation, while also strengthening the foundation of the sport in a growing market. He hopes to help build a junior hockey culture around the Gargoyles through future summer camps, skills clinics, and continued collaboration with local youth programs.

"My goal is for us as a team to help that feeling grow here in Greensboro, to get more kids wanting to get on the ice, enjoying the game, laughing, and smiling," Smith said. "Whether that's camps, clinics, or just showing up and helping out, we want to make hockey feel accessible and exciting for families."

Looking ahead, Smith sees long-term potential for hockey's growth in the region, driven by community engagement and grassroots development.

"Someday, building toward a new rink in town would be huge for the community," Smith said. "I think we have a real opportunity to build something special here that people can enjoy for a long time."







