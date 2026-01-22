Minor League Sports Night Features Pregame Panel

January 22, 2026

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, host "Minor League Sports Night" presented by Three Dollar Deweys this Saturday, January 24th. Before the puck drops at 6 PM, the festivities will kick off with a pregame panel from 4:30-5:30 PM in the CN Brown Landing, featuring front office leaders from all four of Portland's minor league sports teams.

Adam Goldberg is the Chief Executive Officer of the Maine Mariners, leading the front office from the day they arrived in Portland in 2017. A native of New Jersey, and graduate of Arizona State University, Goldberg worked in minor league baseball and hockey for Comcast Spectacor from 2006 through their ownership of the Mariners, staying with the organization when Dexter Paine purchased the franchise in 2024. In 2025, Goldberg was awarded with the ECHL's Blake Cullen Award for the league's Executive of the Year.

Steve Brown, the VP of Partnerships and Ticketing for the Portland Hearts of Pine, focusing on revenue generation, corporate partnerships, and ticketing. He is a New Hampshire native who previously served as the Director of Sales for the Mariners in the 2021-22 season. Moving back to Portland to join the Hearts of Pine for their inaugural season, Brown has a variety of experience in professional sports settings including the Charlotte Hornets, PGA TOUR, Los Angeles Rams, Boston Bruins, and Atlanta Gladiators. Brown is also currently in the process of opening a trading card shop on Congress Street in Portland.

Chris Cameron, the Vice President of Communications & Fan Experience for the Portland Sea Dogs, is celebrating 30 seasons with the team in 2026. The Maine native joined the organization as a part-time seasonal employee in 1996 and was hired full-time in January 1999 as the Sea Dogs Ticket Office Manager. In 2005, he was named the Public Relations Director of the Year for all Minor League Sports by MinorLeagueNews.com. Outside of the Sea Dogs, he volunteers for STRIVE, where he serves on the "Steering Committee."

Alicia Milne is the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Maine Celtics, a position she has held since June 2023. She boasts over a decade of knowledge and experience in partnerships which spans across Maine from her work as the Development Director at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine. Much of Milne's early childhood was spent traveling with her parents along the east coast of the US with a six-year stretch in Singapore after which her family came back to Saco in 2001 and have been here ever since.

The panel discussion will be led by Connor Blake, the Director for Sport and Business Innovation at the University of New England's College of Business. Blake holds an MBA in Business Analytics from the University of Maine and a BA in Media Studies from the University of Southern Maine. He has worked for the Mariners since 2021, primarily serving as lead photographer and now heading up the research partnership between team and the University. Blake also led the discussion of the team's College Night panel on November 7th.

In the summer of 2024, Sports Business Journal named Portland the "number one minor league sports market in the United States" - the first ever such accolade for the city. The Mariners, Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Celtics, and Portland Hearts of Pine have collaborated to celebrate the achievement through a Mariners theme night where all four jerseys will be represented. The Mariners will wear a different minor-league themed jersey in warmups and all three periods.

The Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" pits the Mariners and the Trois-Rivieres Lions all weekend long. The first game is "Star Wars Night" at 7:15 PM on Friday, January 23rd, followed by Minor League Sports Night on Saturday, January 24th at 6 PM and concluding with "Red Snapper Night" at 3 PM on Sunday, January 25th.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







