Time Change for Saturday, January 24 vs Adirondack

Greensboro, N.C. - Due to the impending winter weather forecast and the potential for hazardous travel conditions, the start time for the Greensboro Gargoyles vs. Adirondack Thunder game on Saturday, January 24 has been moved up to 2 PM from its originally scheduled 7 PM start.

This decision was made with the safety of fans, players, and staff as the top priority. After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, the Gargoyles determined that an earlier start time is the best way to ensure everyone can attend and enjoy the game safely.

All tickets previously purchased for the January 24 game will remain valid for the 2 PM start time, and no exchange is necessary.

Fans with questions are encouraged to contact info@gargoyleshockey.com for additional information.







