ECHL Transactions - January 22

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 22, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Utah:

Zachary Plucinski, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Logan Will, F Placed on Team Suspension

Fort Wayne:

Delete Lynden McCallum, F Placed on Team Suspension

Greensboro:

Add Patrick Newell, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Greenville:

Delete Tristan De Jong, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve

Add Kenta Isogai, F Assigned by Ontario

Orlando:

Add Harrison Meneghin, G Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Billy Roche, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ty Taylor, G Placed on Reserve

Add Mitch Gibson, G Assigned by Hershey

Delete Simon Pinard, F Recalled by Hershey

Delete Reilly Webb, D Loaned to Hershey

Toledo:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nolan Moyle, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Colin Swoyer, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Will MacKinnon, D Assigned by Cleveland

Delete Brandon Kruse, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Hora, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Hunter Hall, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Hunter Hall, F Placed on Reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Gale, G Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.