ECHL Transactions - January 22
Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 22, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Utah:
Zachary Plucinski, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Logan Will, F Placed on Team Suspension
Fort Wayne:
Delete Lynden McCallum, F Placed on Team Suspension
Greensboro:
Add Patrick Newell, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Greenville:
Delete Tristan De Jong, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve
Add Kenta Isogai, F Assigned by Ontario
Orlando:
Add Harrison Meneghin, G Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Billy Roche, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ty Taylor, G Placed on Reserve
Add Mitch Gibson, G Assigned by Hershey
Delete Simon Pinard, F Recalled by Hershey
Delete Reilly Webb, D Loaned to Hershey
Toledo:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nolan Moyle, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Colin Swoyer, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Will MacKinnon, D Assigned by Cleveland
Delete Brandon Kruse, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Hora, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Hunter Hall, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Hunter Hall, F Placed on Reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Gale, G Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026
- Gargoyles Forward Greg Smith Leading Youth Hockey Initiative - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Lions de Trois-Rivières Take Stock at the Mid-Season Mark - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Time Change for Saturday, January 24 vs Adirondack - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Sign Forward Hunter Hall to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Minor League Sports Night Features Pregame Panel - Maine Mariners
- Saturday's Game in Greensboro Moved to 2 p.m. Due to Incoming Weather - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to AHL Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Perch Profiles: Trevor Zins - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits Swap with Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Announce New Mobile Auction Partnership with Dash - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15 - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Celebrate Maine Minor League Sports with Jersey Rotation - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Luke Antonacci - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers News & Notes - January 22, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Forward Simon Pinard Recalled by Hershey, Defenseman Reilly Webb Signs PTO with Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Forward Brandon Kruse Returns to the Pond - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.