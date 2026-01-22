Saturday's Game in Greensboro Moved to 2 p.m. Due to Incoming Weather

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GREENSBORO - The Adirondack Thunder announced today that their road game against the Greensboro Gargoyles scheduled for Saturday, January 24 has been moved from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to incoming inclement weather in the Greensboro area.

The schedule adjustment was made to ensure the safety of players, staff, and fans traveling to and from the arena.

At this time, no update has been made regarding the Thunder's game scheduled for Sunday, January 25 in Greensboro. The team will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Fans are encouraged to monitor Adirondack Thunder social media channels and the team website for the latest updates.

After almost two weeks on the road, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena January 30 through February 1 against Maine. Harding Mazzotti will be giving away 1000 Harding Mazzotti bags, 1000 Thunder pins, and 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts on Friday, January 30. Law Enforcement Night is Saturday, January 31 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday, February 1 is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.