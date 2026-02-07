Thunder Win Streak Hits Three in 5-3 Victory over Lions

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder gather following a goal

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder gather following a goal(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder scored three goals in 2:32 in the second period in an eventual 5-3 victory over the Trois Rivieres Lions in front of just over 2,000 fans at Colis?e Videotron on Friday night.

Trois-Rivieres took a 1-0 lead on the power play 7:29 into the game as Morgan Adams-Moisan walked in and fired a wrist shot by the blocker of goaltender Tyler Brennan. The goal was Adams-Moisan's sixth of the year with assists from Riley Kidney and Cedric Desruisseaux.

The Thunder tied the game less than five minutes later as Dan Ebrahim returned to the lineup from injury and set up Matt Salhany for his eighth goal of the season. Ebrahim picked up the lone assist at 12:01 of the opening frame to even the score, 1-1.

Morgan Adams-Moisan scored his second goal of the game on a rebound after the original save was made by Tyler Brennan. Jake Gravelle picked up the only assist on Adams-Moisan's seven of the year with 4:18 left in the first period and the Lions took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Adirondack exploded for three goals in 2:32 in the second period to take the lead after 40 minutes. Conner Hutchison tied the game 2-2 on a wrister off the post and into the net at 14:32 of the second with assists from Ryan Helliwell and Sean Olson.

Just 2:06 later, Patrick Grasso stepped up into the left circle and lifted a wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Vincent Duplessis to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead with 3:22 remaining in the middle frame. Alex Campbell was awarded the lone assist on Grasso's sixth of the year.

Ryan Helliwell scored his first professional goal with 2:56 left in the second to give the Thunder a two-goal lead. The goal was Helliwell's first professional goal with assists from Justin Taylor and Matt Salhany and Adirondack took a 4-2 lead into the third period.

The Lions got one back in the third period as Logan Nijhoff sent a backhand shot over the left pad of Tyler Brennan at 5:32 of the third to pull within a goal. Riley Kidney and Joe Dunlap were credited with assists and Adirondack's lead was 4-3.

With just over eight seconds left, Matt Salhany scored an empty-net goal for his second of the game in a 5-3 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 27 shots in the victory.

After two weekends on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena February 20-22 against Greensboro. Friday, fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light. Saturday is Summer on Ice Night pres. by Boats by George to benefit Lake George Land Conservancy. Stop by their table in the lobby for some free gifts. Sunday is Kids Day and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE t-shirt. Stay after the game for a FREE postgame skate with Thunder players.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.