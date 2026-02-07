Reading Takes Game 2 in Greensboro, 5-2
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Reading Royals evened up the weekend series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday night at the First Horizon Coliseum. The Gargoyles scored late, but an empty netter sealed Reading's 5-2 victory.
The Gargoyles scored first on a buzzer beater as Dalton Skelly notched his second goal in consecutive games with 1.3 seconds left in the first period. Tyler Weiss extended a three game point streak and Logan Nelson added an assist.
The Royals took control in the second period with three consecutive goals. Reading would score again 9:10 into the third. Logan Nelson got the Gargoyles back to 4-2 with 4:31 remaining in regulation assisted by Noah Delmas on his fifth point in two games. Reading would get a late power play and a score on an empty net as the Gargoyles pulled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev for an extra attacker.
Khazheyev saved 22 of 26 shots against. The Gargoyles finished 0-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. "I don't think we had any physicality or compete there," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "They outcompeted us, plain and simple."
The Gargoyles finish Margaritaville Weekend with a chance to win the weekend series against the Royals after splitting the first two games. After Saturday night's 7 PM contest, the team will auction their specialty Margaritaville jerseys. Then, the team closes out their five-game home stand on Friday, February 13 with their Valentine's Game against the Norfolk Admirals. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
