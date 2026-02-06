K-Wings Sign Rookie Defenseman Brendan Dowler

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday the team has signed rookie defenseman Brendan Dowler to a Standard Player Contract.

Dowler, 28, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, Marbledale, CT native, coming to Kalamazoo with 11 games played for Worcester and Tahoe this season (1g, +5). The defender has played three seasons (2023-26) for Huntsville (SPHL) and Knoxville (SPHL), amassing 24 points and 176 PIMs in 123 games played (8g, 16a).

The right-shot reunites with K-Wings Assistant Coach Billy McCreary, as the Dowler played under McCreary (2022-23) with the Danbury Hat Tricks (FPHL), winning the FPHL Championship and notching 15 points (6g-9a) and 127 PIMs in 49 games played.

Dowler played parts of four seasons collegiately (2018-22) at the University of Southern Maine (NCAA III), scoring 19 points (12g, 7a) in 68 games played.

Kalamazoo has also released forward Blake Christensen from his standard player contract.

Kick off the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, as the K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m. - it's the best value in hockey and the perfect way to start your weekend in Kalamazoo!







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.