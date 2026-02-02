K-Wings Fall in Shootout to Bison Sunday

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-17-2-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, overcame a two-goal deficit versus the Bloomington Bison (21-16-2-2) to force overtime, but fell in the shootout on Sunday at Wings Event Center, 4-3.

Nolan Walker (11) continued his hot streak with a top-shelf power-play snipe, bringing the score to 3-2, drawing the K-Wings to within one at the 10:31 mark of the third period. On the setup, Colin Bilek (7) passed to Walker at the top of the right circle. Walker then went back and forth with Josh Bloom (1) at the goal-line before sniping his fourth goal in the last two games.

Zach Okabe (10) then tied the game at three with a bullet from the bottom of the left circle at the 18:42 mark. On the equalizer, Bilek (8) passed to Bloom (2) in the right circle, who crossed to Okabe in the left circle, sending the game to overtime.

Bloomington took the early momentum, scoring the first two goals of the contest, one at the 12:36 mark of the first period and another at the 2:11 mark of the second period.

However, Ryan Cox (9) responded with a putback goal at the 16:23 mark. On the play, Griffin Ness (3) notched his 50th ECHL point by passing to Hunter Strand (10) in the high slot, who fired a shot that caromed off the netminder's pads to Cox's stick on the right edge of the crease.

Unfortunately, the Bison quickly struck again on the power play, regaining a 2-goal lead at the 19:45 mark. Bloomington went on to score the only goal of the shootout.

Jonathan Lemieux (5-5-1-3) remained stout, turning aside 26 of 29 shots. The K-Wings went 1-for-4 on the power play, 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and took the shot advantage, 36-30.

Next up, 269 Night is back at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 4, at Wings Event Center! It's a party all about the 269 as the K-Wings host the Cyclones with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets (*Tickets $9 if purchased at Box Office & $11 if purchased Gameday).







ECHL Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.