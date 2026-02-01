Gahagen, Railers Shutout Wheeling, 1-0

Wheeling Nailers forward Matty De St. Phalle takes a shot against the Worcester Railers

WORCESTER, MA - The Wheeling Nailers left everything they had on the ice at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon, as they wrapped up their series with the Worcester Railers. Despite a 34-18 advantage in shots on goal, the Nailers came up on the short side of a 1-0 result, as Worcester's Parker Gahagen denied all 34 shots he faced. Anthony Callin scored the lone goal of the match for the Railers in the first period to saddle Wheeling with an 0-2-2 mark on its four-game road trip.

Despite what the scoreboard may have said, the Nailers played a strong first period, as they had the majority of the chances, in addition to a 12-5 advantage in shots. However, the lone goal was scored by Worcester. Riley Ginnell set up Anthony Callin for a one-timer from the right circle, and Callin got just enough on his attempt to squeeze the puck in over the goal line.

Wheeling continued to dominate the match in the middle frame, as shots on goal favored the visitors, 15-2 for a two-period total of 27-7. However, the score remained 1-0, as Railers netminder Parker Gahagen continued to stand on his head.

Unfortunately, the Nailers couldn't find the twine in the third period on seven shots, and Callin's goal from the first period held up for a 1-0 final.

Parker Gahagen was perfect on 34 shots to earn the shutout victory for Worcester. Taylor Gauthier stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced in goal for Wheeling.

The Nailers will play nine of their next 11 games on home ice, starting on Wednesday night at 7:10, when they face the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season. That will be followed by a Frosty Friday at 7:10 against the Indy Fuel on February 6th. After that, it's the next Big-6 Promotional Game, which is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th at 7:10 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The special guest for Pittsburgh Penguins Night will be two-time Stanley Cup Champion and current broadcast analyst Phil Bourque. The Nailers will also wear specialty jerseys, and there will be a full team post game autograph session. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

